Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 126.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 1,107,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

