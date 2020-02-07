Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.
Shares of OMI stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 153,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 324,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
