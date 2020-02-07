Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 153,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 324,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

