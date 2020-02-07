Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $515,753.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,646.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

