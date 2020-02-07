OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $91,723.23 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00.

OSIS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.26. 3,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.