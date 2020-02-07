Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) CFO David M. Sagehorn Sells 9,939 Shares

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OSK opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

