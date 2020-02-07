OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, 3,505,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,907,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several brokerages have commented on OGI. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $413.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 1,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 192,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

