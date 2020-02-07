O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $45,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 41,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 77.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.28 and its 200 day moving average is $414.18. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 610.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

