Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.63. 3,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,948. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $165.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,357,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after buying an additional 406,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,705,000 after buying an additional 72,062 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.