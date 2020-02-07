Ondori (RSTR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $243.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Ondori coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. In the last week, Ondori has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $243.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ondori alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00209557 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.