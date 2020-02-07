Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.96-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.00 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.96-3.16 EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 262,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,000. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $62.98 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

