Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.12-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.12 to $3.20 EPS.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 474,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

