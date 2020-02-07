Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.59. 547,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,898. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.