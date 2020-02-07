Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after buying an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Okta by 75.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 178,588 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

