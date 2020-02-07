Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Cut by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 19.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,716. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 43,220 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $5,190,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $736,051.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

