OKCash Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and Bleutrade. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $11,874.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046914 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00063455 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,842.71 or 1.00667675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000626 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001375 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,985,761 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

