OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.29.

TSE OGC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 532,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.00. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

