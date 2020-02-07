Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stake Cut by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned 0.23% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,976 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

OAS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 119,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

