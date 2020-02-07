Oaktree Strategic Income Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Oaktree Strategic Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oaktree Strategic Income has a payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

OCSI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 48,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,952. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $50,826.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 6,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $90,720 and have sold 29,789 shares worth $226,586. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

