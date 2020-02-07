Oaktree Strategic Income Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Oaktree Strategic Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oaktree Strategic Income has a payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.
OCSI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 48,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,952. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $50,826.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 6,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $90,720 and have sold 29,789 shares worth $226,586. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
About Oaktree Strategic Income
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.