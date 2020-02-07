NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.57. 515,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

