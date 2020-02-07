NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,673. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

