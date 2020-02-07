NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. TheStreet cut NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 832,535 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $105,949,000 after buying an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,475 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,226 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765 in the last ninety days.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.