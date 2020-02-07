NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.15.

NXPI traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.26. 2,522,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,865. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $312,970,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

