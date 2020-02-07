NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 5,679 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in PPL by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

