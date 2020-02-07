NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 446.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.87.

CF opened at $42.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

