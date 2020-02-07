NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 791.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE BK opened at $47.54 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.