NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Tower by 56.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

NYSE:AMT opened at $237.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

