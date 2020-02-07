Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 2nd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.