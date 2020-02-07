Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NXN stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

