Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.99, 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

