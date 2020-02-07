Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.