Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

