Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7874 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 1,344,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,446. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

