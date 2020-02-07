Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.60). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Novavax by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

