Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Decreased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,691. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $3.0425 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

