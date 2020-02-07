Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.85, 540,581 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,354,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.