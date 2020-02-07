Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. Northfield Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northfield Bancorp.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 79,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $792.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.