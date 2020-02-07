Nomura Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Buy

Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.