Nomura Boosts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $39.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
