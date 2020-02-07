Nomura Boosts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $39.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

