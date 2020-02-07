Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 737 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.96. 10,191,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,336,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

