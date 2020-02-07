Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,154.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,885,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

