Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $210,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. 123,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,399. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

