Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.82. 258,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,154,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

