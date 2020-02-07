Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.19. 612,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,550. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

