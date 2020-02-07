Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 1,776 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 138,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

