Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Nike worth $128,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Nike stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,080. The stock has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

