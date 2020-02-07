Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NLSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.