NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.95, approximately 2,839,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 952,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 98,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

