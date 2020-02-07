New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 105.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

CORE stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

