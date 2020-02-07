New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. ValuEngine lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $39.59 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

