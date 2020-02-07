New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 16,126 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Central Pacific Financial worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 81.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 102,085 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,384,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,436. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $821.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

