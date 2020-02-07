New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,900 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Re/Max worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Re/Max by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Re/Max in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Re/Max by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.